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    Coast Guard conducts routine operations in North Carolina

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    WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills 

    U.S. Coast Guard East   

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Carolina hosts a Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation (MASFO) Jan. 22, 2026, at the North Carolina State Ports Authority in Wilmington, North Carolina. MASFOs bring together multiple partner agencies to enhance port safety and security by identifying undeclared cargo, verifying proper port access, and countering the movement of illegal narcotics and other unauthorized contraband through the nation's ports. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 14:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007295
    VIRIN: 012226-G-TW220-1002
    Filename: DOD_111711146
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    TAGS

    MASFO
    Security
    North Carolina
    USCG

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