An Air and Marine Operations (AMO) aircrew spotted a suspicious cabin cruiser near Freeport, The Bahamas on May 11, 2026 at approximately 11:00AM. The aircrew relayed the information to AMO marine units for tracking. After hours of coordinated surveillance, two AMO marine units intercepted the vessel. Agents discovered a human operation with 21 people onboard, who were transferred to the USCG Cutter Raymond Evans.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 14:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007294
|VIRIN:
|260511-D-FI643-8185
|Filename:
|DOD_111711134
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|BS
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AMO Aircrew and Marine Units Intercept Human Smuggling Vessel Near Freeport, The Bahamas, by Ozzy Trevino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.