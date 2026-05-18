(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMO Aircrew and Marine Units Intercept Human Smuggling Vessel Near Freeport, The Bahamas

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHAMAS

    05.11.2026

    Video by Ozzy Trevino 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    An Air and Marine Operations (AMO) aircrew spotted a suspicious cabin cruiser near Freeport, The Bahamas on May 11, 2026 at approximately 11:00AM. The aircrew relayed the information to AMO marine units for tracking. After hours of coordinated surveillance, two AMO marine units intercepted the vessel. Agents discovered a human operation with 21 people onboard, who were transferred to the USCG Cutter Raymond Evans.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 14:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007294
    VIRIN: 260511-D-FI643-8185
    Filename: DOD_111711134
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: BS

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMO Aircrew and Marine Units Intercept Human Smuggling Vessel Near Freeport, The Bahamas, by Ozzy Trevino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMO
    Air and Marine Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video