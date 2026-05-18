AMO Aircrew and Marine Units Intercept Human Smuggling Vessel Near Freeport, The Bahamas

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007294" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An Air and Marine Operations (AMO) aircrew spotted a suspicious cabin cruiser near Freeport, The Bahamas on May 11, 2026 at approximately 11:00AM. The aircrew relayed the information to AMO marine units for tracking. After hours of coordinated surveillance, two AMO marine units intercepted the vessel. Agents discovered a human operation with 21 people onboard, who were transferred to the USCG Cutter Raymond Evans.