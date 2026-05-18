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    National Safe Boating Week, BUI PSA

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    STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard Northeast     

    Chief Warrant Officer, Shawn Fitchko, operations officer at Coast Guard Station New York, reminds the public to boat sober in Staten Island, New York, May 12, 2026. Fitchko's statement served as PSA for National Safe Boating Week 2026. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Gomez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 14:05
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1007293
    VIRIN: 260512-G-CX249-1002
    Filename: DOD_111711096
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    National Safe Boating Week
    Coast Guard Station New York

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