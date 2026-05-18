National Safe Boating Week, BUI PSA

Chief Warrant Officer, Shawn Fitchko, operations officer at Coast Guard Station New York, reminds the public to boat sober in Staten Island, New York, May 12, 2026. Fitchko's statement served as PSA for National Safe Boating Week 2026. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 14:05
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1007293
|VIRIN:
|260512-G-CX249-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111711096
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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