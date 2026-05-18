Coast Guard conducts routine operations in North Carolina

Marine science technicians assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Carolina conduct a Port State Control examination aboard the motor vessel Federal Osaka, Jan. 22, 2026, at the North Carolina State Ports Authority in Wilmington, North Carolina. These examinations are unannounced inspections designed to verify that all vessels are in compliance with international and federal regulations and to ensure the safety and security of the nation's waterways. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 14:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007292
|VIRIN:
|012226-G-TW220-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111711085
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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