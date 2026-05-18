Coast Guard conducts routine operations in North Carolina

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007292" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marine science technicians assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Carolina conduct a Port State Control examination aboard the motor vessel Federal Osaka, Jan. 22, 2026, at the North Carolina State Ports Authority in Wilmington, North Carolina. These examinations are unannounced inspections designed to verify that all vessels are in compliance with international and federal regulations and to ensure the safety and security of the nation's waterways. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)