Coast Guard conducts routine operations in North Carolina

U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team (ANT) Oak Island conducts routine operations Jan. 21, 2026, in Oak Island, North Carolina. ANTs are responsible for maintaining various signs, buoys, and lights within the navigable waterways to ensure the safe passage of all mariners. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 14:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007290
|VIRIN:
|012126-G-TW220-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111711049
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|OAK ISLAND, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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