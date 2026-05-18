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    Coast Guard conducts routine operations in North Carolina

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    WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills 

    U.S. Coast Guard East   

    Marine science technicians assigned to U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Carolina conduct a Port State Control examination aboard the motor vessel Federal Osaka, Jan. 22, 2026, at the North Carolina State Ports Authority in Wilmington, North Carolina. These examinations are unannounced inspections designed to verify that all vessels are in compliance with international and federal regulations and to ensure the safety and security of the nation's waterways. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 14:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007289
    VIRIN: 012226-G-TW220-1003
    Filename: DOD_111711036
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    TAGS

    MST
    Port State Control Exam
    Safety
    North Carolina
    USCG

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