Coast Guard conducts routine operations in North Carolina

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007288" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team (ANT) Oak Island conducts routine operations Jan. 21, 2026, in Oak Island, North Carolina. ANTs are responsible for maintaining various signs, buoys, and lights within the navigable waterways to ensure the safe passage of all mariners. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)