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    Coast Guard conducts routine operations in North Carolina

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    OAK ISLAND, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills 

    U.S. Coast Guard East   

    U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team (ANT) Oak Island conducts routine operations Jan. 21, 2026, in Oak Island, North Carolina. ANTs are responsible for maintaining various signs, buoys, and lights within the navigable waterways to ensure the safe passage of all mariners. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 14:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007288
    VIRIN: 012126-G-TW220-1004
    Filename: DOD_111711031
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: OAK ISLAND, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    TAGS

    buoy
    Aids to Navigation
    Safety
    North Carolina
    uscg

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