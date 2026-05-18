Coast Guard conducts routine operations in North Carolina

U.S. Coast Guard Station Oak Island completes routine operations Jan. 21, 2026, in Oak Island, North Carolina. The unit conducts search and rescue and maritime law enforcement operations to ensure the safety and security of the navigable waterways within their area of responsibility. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 14:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007287
|VIRIN:
|012126-G-TW220-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111711025
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|OAK ISLAND, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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