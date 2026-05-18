Coast Guard conducts routine operations in North Carolina

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007286" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Station Oak Island completes routine operations Jan. 21, 2026, in Oak Island, North Carolina. The unit conducts search and rescue and maritime law enforcement operations to ensure the safety and security of the navigable waterways within their area of responsibility. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)