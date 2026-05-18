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    Coast Guard Operation Ready Eagle

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    STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard Northeast     

    Coast Guard Station New York boat crews prepare for Operation Ready Eagle on Upper New York Bay, New York, May 12, 2026. Members conducted advanced boat tactics training and pyrotechnics training. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Gomez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 13:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007285
    VIRIN: 260512-G-CX249-1001
    PIN: 260512
    Filename: DOD_111710977
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, US

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    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    USCG
    fleet week new york 2026

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