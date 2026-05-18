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    106th Birthday of the Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    U.S. Coast Guard Adm. Kevin Lunday, Coast Guard Commandant, and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Phillip Waldron celebrate the Coast Guard chief petty officer's 106th birthday and release the manner of wear for the Chief Petty Officer Cutlass at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C., on May 18, 2026. The cutlass device is a ceremonial sword authorized for wear by chiefs during official ceremonies when officers wear swords. It connects today's enlisted leaders to the early maritime warriors of the Coast Guard who enforced law and protected the shores. (U.S. Coast Guard video by John Rose)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 13:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007283
    VIRIN: 260518-D-G1790-1244
    Filename: DOD_111710831
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    TAGS

    Commandant of the Coast Guard
    MASTER CHIEF PETTY OFFICER OF THE COAST GUARD
    MCPOCG
    Cutlass
    chief petty officer (CPO)

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