106th Birthday of the Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007283" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Adm. Kevin Lunday, Coast Guard Commandant, and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Phillip Waldron celebrate the Coast Guard chief petty officer's 106th birthday and release the manner of wear for the Chief Petty Officer Cutlass at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C., on May 18, 2026. The cutlass device is a ceremonial sword authorized for wear by chiefs during official ceremonies when officers wear swords. It connects today's enlisted leaders to the early maritime warriors of the Coast Guard who enforced law and protected the shores. (U.S. Coast Guard video by John Rose)