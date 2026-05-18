Hegseth Presents Purple Hearts at Fort Campbell

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth awards Purple Heart medals during a pinning ceremony at the Sabalauski Air Assault School at Fort Campbell, Ky., May 18, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 12:21
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1007273
|Filename:
|DOD_111710578
|Length:
|00:22:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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