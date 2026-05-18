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    Cassowary Vex Mission Success: DIU Achieves Suborbital Launch of Hypersonic Test Platform Demonstrating Sustained, Air-Breathing Cruise at Mach 5+

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    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Innovation Unit

    NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility supported a Rocket Lab HASTE suborbital launch from the company’s Launch Complex 2 in Virginia on Feb. 27, 2026. The mission, called Cassowary Vex,
    supported a flight of a hypersonic test platform for the Department of War’s Defense Innovation Unit (Courtesy Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 11:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007243
    VIRIN: 260227-D-D0265-9101
    Filename: DOD_111710339
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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