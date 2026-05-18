Cassowary Vex Mission Success: DIU Achieves Suborbital Launch of Hypersonic Test Platform Demonstrating Sustained, Air-Breathing Cruise at Mach 5+

NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility supported a Rocket Lab HASTE suborbital launch from the company’s Launch Complex 2 in Virginia on Feb. 27, 2026. The mission, called Cassowary Vex,
supported a flight of a hypersonic test platform for the Department of War’s Defense Innovation Unit (Courtesy Video)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 11:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007243
|VIRIN:
|260227-D-D0265-9101
|Filename:
|DOD_111710339
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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