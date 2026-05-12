104th Fighter Wing Honors Fallen Barnestormers

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The 104th Fighter Wing held their 39th annual F-100 Rededication Ceremony to honor our 13 fallen, May 15, 2026, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass.



Originally dedicated on May 17, 1987 by the 104FW Chief Master Sergeant's Council, the 104th Fighter Wing has held the F-100 Rededication Ceremony every year to honor the 13 fallen Barnestormers who paid the ultimate sacrifice.



During the ceremony, Colonel Michael Glass, 104th Fighter Wing Commander, emphasized the significance of remembering the fallen.



“Honoring the fallen is one of the greatest commitments we hold as active service members,” said Glass. “To the families of the fallen, I know nothing I can say will assuage your loss. But please know that we think of you. We honor their names. We hold this F-100 in honor because of you.”