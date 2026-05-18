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    USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Exterior and Interior Footage

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    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Video by Austin Rooney                                

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    This b-roll package features exterior and interior footage of USS Cleveland (LCS 31), the last Freedom-Variant LCS. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 11:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007229
    VIRIN: 260516-N-RT381-1004
    Filename: DOD_111710027
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Exterior and Interior Footage, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Cleveland

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