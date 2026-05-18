This b-roll package features exterior and interior footage of USS Cleveland (LCS 31), the last Freedom-Variant LCS. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 11:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007229
|VIRIN:
|260516-N-RT381-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111710027
|Length:
|00:04:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Cleveland (LCS 31) Exterior and Interior Footage, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.