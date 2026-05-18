This b-roll package features steelworkers at Cleveland Cliffs steel mill working with steel, some of which is used in U.S. Navy shipbuilding and hull construction. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 11:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007228
|VIRIN:
|260516-N-RT381-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111710022
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Steel Worker b-roll, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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