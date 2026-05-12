USS Bainbridge Returns to Naval Station Norfolk Following Successful 11-Month Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007227" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NORFOLK, Va. (May 16, 2026) – Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) returns to Naval Station Norfolk, May 16, 2026, following a historic 11-month deployment to U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th, and 6th Fleets as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. Before returning to Norfolk after 326 days, the Gerald R. Ford crew conducted 23 replenishments-at-sea, sailed over 57,713 nautical miles, and safely transferred 14 million gallons of fuel. Embarked Carrier Air Wing 8 logged more than 5,760 flight hours and 12,200 flight launches. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abigayle Lutz)