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    USS Bainbridge Returns to Naval Station Norfolk Following Successful 11-Month Deployment

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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Abigayle Lutz 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NORFOLK, Va. (May 16, 2026) – Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) returns to Naval Station Norfolk, May 16, 2026, following a historic 11-month deployment to U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th, and 6th Fleets as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. Before returning to Norfolk after 326 days, the Gerald R. Ford crew conducted 23 replenishments-at-sea, sailed over 57,713 nautical miles, and safely transferred 14 million gallons of fuel. Embarked Carrier Air Wing 8 logged more than 5,760 flight hours and 12,200 flight launches. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abigayle Lutz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 10:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007227
    VIRIN: 260516-N-FK318-2001
    Filename: DOD_111710006
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, USS Bainbridge Returns to Naval Station Norfolk Following Successful 11-Month Deployment, by PO1 Abigayle Lutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Bainbridge
    Naval Station Norfolk

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