USS Bainbridge Returns to Naval Station Norfolk Following Successful 11-Month Deployment

NORFOLK, Va. (May 16, 2026) – Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) returns to Naval Station Norfolk, May 16, 2026, following a historic 11-month deployment to U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th, and 6th Fleets as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. Before returning to Norfolk after 326 days, the Gerald R. Ford crew conducted 23 replenishments-at-sea, sailed over 57,713 nautical miles, and safely transferred 14 million gallons of fuel. Embarked Carrier Air Wing 8 logged more than 5,760 flight hours and 12,200 flight launches. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abigayle Lutz)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 10:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007227
|VIRIN:
|260516-N-FK318-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111710006
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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