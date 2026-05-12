Wyoming National Guard engineers begin Habitat for Humanity construction project in Cheyenne

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007225" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the Wyoming Army National Guard’s 307th Engineer Utilities Detachment provide support during a two-week Innovative Readiness Training project providing military engineer training while helping construct homes for local residents in Cheyenne, Wyoming, May 9, 2026. Partnered with Habitat for Humanity, the project is part of the Department of War Innovative Readiness Training program, which allows military units to support community organizations while conducting mission-essential engineer training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cesar Rivas)