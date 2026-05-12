Soldiers assigned to the Wyoming Army National Guard’s 307th Engineer Utilities Detachment provide support during a two-week Innovative Readiness Training project providing military engineer training while helping construct homes for local residents in Cheyenne, Wyoming, May 9, 2026. Partnered with Habitat for Humanity, the project is part of the Department of War Innovative Readiness Training program, which allows military units to support community organizations while conducting mission-essential engineer training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cesar Rivas)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 10:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007225
|VIRIN:
|260509-A-UV688-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111709984
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyoming National Guard engineers begin Habitat for Humanity construction project in Cheyenne, by SFC Cesar Rivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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