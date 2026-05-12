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    Wyoming National Guard engineers begin Habitat for Humanity construction project in Cheyenne

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    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Cesar Rivas 

    197th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the Wyoming Army National Guard’s 307th Engineer Utilities Detachment provide support during a two-week Innovative Readiness Training project providing military engineer training while helping construct homes for local residents in Cheyenne, Wyoming, May 9, 2026. Partnered with Habitat for Humanity, the project is part of the Department of War Innovative Readiness Training program, which allows military units to support community organizations while conducting mission-essential engineer training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cesar Rivas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 10:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007225
    VIRIN: 260509-A-UV688-7001
    Filename: DOD_111709984
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US

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    This work, Wyoming National Guard engineers begin Habitat for Humanity construction project in Cheyenne, by SFC Cesar Rivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Volunteer, CowboyGuard, Soldiers, Engineers, NationalGuard, Army

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