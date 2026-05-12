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    Dam Safety Awareness Day

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    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Dustin Tellinghuisen, civil structural design chief, speaks about Mount Morris Dam as part of Dam Safety Awareness Day observances highlighting the role of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District plays in maintaining critical infrastructure, Buffalo, New York, May, 18, 2026. The video was produced to educate the public about the importance of dam safety and the ongoing efforts to reduce flood risk and protect surrounding communities (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 09:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007222
    VIRIN: 260518-A-FB511-2976
    Filename: DOD_111709760
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Dam Safety Awareness Day, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    Mount Morris Dam
    Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area
    USACE
    corps of engineers
    Dam Safety Awareness Day

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