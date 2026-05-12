Dustin Tellinghuisen, civil structural design chief, speaks about Mount Morris Dam as part of Dam Safety Awareness Day observances highlighting the role of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District plays in maintaining critical infrastructure, Buffalo, New York, May, 18, 2026. The video was produced to educate the public about the importance of dam safety and the ongoing efforts to reduce flood risk and protect surrounding communities (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 09:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007222
|VIRIN:
|260518-A-FB511-2976
|Filename:
|DOD_111709760
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dam Safety Awareness Day, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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