video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007222" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Dustin Tellinghuisen, civil structural design chief, speaks about Mount Morris Dam as part of Dam Safety Awareness Day observances highlighting the role of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District plays in maintaining critical infrastructure, Buffalo, New York, May, 18, 2026. The video was produced to educate the public about the importance of dam safety and the ongoing efforts to reduce flood risk and protect surrounding communities (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).