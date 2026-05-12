Industry breakout session during the 2026 H2F Symposium: Sean Venckus and John Davis, with Millennium Health and Fitness discuss "Training the Warfighter in an Atypical Command Structure"
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 09:05
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1007220
|VIRIN:
|260506-D-UW048-4291
|Filename:
|DOD_111709749
|Length:
|00:25:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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