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    Physical Performance and Motor-Cognitive Tests Are Related to CFT Performance in Entry-Level U.S. Marines

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    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Video by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Industry breakout session during the 2026 H2F Symposium: Ke'La Porter, with the University of Kentucky discusses "Physical Performance and Motor-Cognitive Tests Are Related to CFT Performance in Entry-Level U.S. Marines"

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 09:05
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1007214
    VIRIN: 260506-D-UW048-1497
    Filename: DOD_111709732
    Length: 00:19:39
    Location: US

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    This work, Physical Performance and Motor-Cognitive Tests Are Related to CFT Performance in Entry-Level U.S. Marines, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    H2F
    2026H2FSymposium

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