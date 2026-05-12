Industry breakout session during the 2026 H2F Symposium: Ke'La Porter, with the University of Kentucky discusses "Physical Performance and Motor-Cognitive Tests Are Related to CFT Performance in Entry-Level U.S. Marines"
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 09:05
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1007214
|VIRIN:
|260506-D-UW048-1497
|Filename:
|DOD_111709732
|Length:
|00:19:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Physical Performance and Motor-Cognitive Tests Are Related to CFT Performance in Entry-Level U.S. Marines, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.