Industry breakout session during the 2026 H2F Symposium: Dr. Chris Frankel, with BeaverFit discusses "Scoping Training Environments as Readiness-Development Systems: A Human-Factors Approach to Deliberate, Purposeful, and Scalable Training"
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 08:21
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1007208
|VIRIN:
|260506-D-UW048-9357
|Filename:
|DOD_111709683
|Length:
|00:25:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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