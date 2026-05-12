Industry breakout session during the 2026 H2F Symposium: Bradley Nindl with Neuromuscular Research Laboratory/Warrior Human Performance Research Center, University of Pittsburgh discuss "Human Performance Optimization: Science and Strategies to Build and Sustain Warfighter Readiness and Lethality in the 21st Century"
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 08:21
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1007207
|VIRIN:
|260506-D-UW048-7273
|Filename:
|DOD_111709682
|Length:
|00:22:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Human Performance Optimization: Science and Strategies to Build and Sustain Warfighter Readiness and Lethality in the 21st Century, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.