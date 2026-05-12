Industry breakout session during the 2026 H2F Symposium: Dr. Robert "Trey Coker, with the University of North Georgia discusses "Predictive Modeling for Warfighter Resilience: Protocol for a Prospective Study of Operational Readiness, Injury Risk, and Training Attrition"
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 08:22
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1007206
|VIRIN:
|260506-D-UW048-8772
|Filename:
|DOD_111709681
|Length:
|00:25:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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