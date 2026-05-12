U.S. Soldiers train with M250, M7 in the Philippines

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Peter Cabrera, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, highlights the importance of entering and clearing rooms with the M250 machine gun and M7 rifle at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 1, 2026. This training is part of Operation Pathways, a series of exercises that enhances readiness and prepares U.S. forces for larger combined exercises with the Armed Forces of the Philippines. This commitment to realistic training strengthens the U.S.-Philippines alliance and our shared goal of a stable Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 08:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007202
|VIRIN:
|260401-A-MA645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111709673
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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