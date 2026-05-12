(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Soldiers train with M250, M7 in the Philippines

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Peter Cabrera, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, highlights the importance of entering and clearing rooms with the M250 machine gun and M7 rifle at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 1, 2026. This training is part of Operation Pathways, a series of exercises that enhances readiness and prepares U.S. forces for larger combined exercises with the Armed Forces of the Philippines. This commitment to realistic training strengthens the U.S.-Philippines alliance and our shared goal of a stable Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 08:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007202
    VIRIN: 260401-A-MA645-1001
    Filename: DOD_111709673
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers train with M250, M7 in the Philippines, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M250
    M7
    25th Infantry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video