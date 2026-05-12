U.S. Soldiers train with M250, M7 in the Philippines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007202" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Peter Cabrera, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, highlights the importance of entering and clearing rooms with the M250 machine gun and M7 rifle at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 1, 2026. This training is part of Operation Pathways, a series of exercises that enhances readiness and prepares U.S. forces for larger combined exercises with the Armed Forces of the Philippines. This commitment to realistic training strengthens the U.S.-Philippines alliance and our shared goal of a stable Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)