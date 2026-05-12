52D ADA BDE Behavioral Health Officer Discusses Resources for Mental Health

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007201" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Capt. Cortney Mast, a behavioral health officer assigned to the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade, discusses behavioral health resources available to Soldiers during Mental Health Awareness Month at Sembach, Germany, May 7, 2026. The video highlights available support resources, common stressors affecting Soldiers and the importance of recognizing signs that someone may need help (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Luis Garcia and Sgt. Zedekiah Kitchens).