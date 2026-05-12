U.S. Army Capt. Cortney Mast, a behavioral health officer assigned to the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade, discusses behavioral health resources available to Soldiers during Mental Health Awareness Month at Sembach, Germany, May 7, 2026. The video highlights available support resources, common stressors affecting Soldiers and the importance of recognizing signs that someone may need help (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Luis Garcia and Sgt. Zedekiah Kitchens).
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 08:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007201
|VIRIN:
|260507-A-XM747-8257
|Filename:
|DOD_111709670
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 52D ADA BDE Behavioral Health Officer Discusses Resources for Mental Health, by SGT Luis Garcia and SGT Zedekiah Kitchens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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