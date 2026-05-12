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    52D ADA BDE Behavioral Health Officer Discusses Resources for Mental Health

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.07.2026

    Video by Sgt. Luis Garcia and Sgt. Zedekiah Kitchens

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Capt. Cortney Mast, a behavioral health officer assigned to the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade, discusses behavioral health resources available to Soldiers during Mental Health Awareness Month at Sembach, Germany, May 7, 2026. The video highlights available support resources, common stressors affecting Soldiers and the importance of recognizing signs that someone may need help (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Luis Garcia and Sgt. Zedekiah Kitchens).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 08:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007201
    VIRIN: 260507-A-XM747-8257
    Filename: DOD_111709670
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    This work, 52D ADA BDE Behavioral Health Officer Discusses Resources for Mental Health, by SGT Luis Garcia and SGT Zedekiah Kitchens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    ThisWellDefend
    target news europe
    52d ADA BDE
    MHAM

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