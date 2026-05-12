USO Airman of the Year Staff Sgt. Theodore Dudley

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007200" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Theodore Dudley, 603rd Air Operations Center intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance assessments technician, was recognized as the 2026 USO Airman of the Year as he embodied bravery while enduring a dangerous fire in his apartment building. Dudley was recognized as the 2026 USO Airman of the Year for his acts of selflessness as he put the lives of his fellow tenants above his own while helping move them to safety. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)