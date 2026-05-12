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    USO Airman of the Year Staff Sgt. Theodore Dudley

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.01.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Theodore Dudley, 603rd Air Operations Center intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance assessments technician, was recognized as the 2026 USO Airman of the Year as he embodied bravery while enduring a dangerous fire in his apartment building. Dudley was recognized as the 2026 USO Airman of the Year for his acts of selflessness as he put the lives of his fellow tenants above his own while helping move them to safety. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 08:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007200
    VIRIN: 260402-F-UC180-4643
    Filename: DOD_111709661
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    This work, USO Airman of the Year Staff Sgt. Theodore Dudley, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    achievement awards
    bravery
    USO
    USO Airman of the Year

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