USO Airman of the Year Staff Sgt. Theodore Dudley

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Theodore Dudley, 603rd Air Operations Center intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance assessments technician, was recognized as the 2026 USO Airman of the Year as he embodied bravery while enduring a dangerous fire in his apartment building. Dudley was recognized as the 2026 USO Airman of the Year for his acts of selflessness as he put the lives of his fellow tenants above his own while helping move them to safety. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 08:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007200
|VIRIN:
|260402-F-UC180-4643
|Filename:
|DOD_111709661
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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