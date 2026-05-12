Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, pick up Philippine Army soldiers for a multinational air assault operation during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 17, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 07:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007198
|VIRIN:
|260518-A-RE759-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111709653
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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