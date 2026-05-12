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    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault

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    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.16.2026

    Video by Spc. Kyle Kimble 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, pick up Philippine Army soldiers for a multinational air assault operation during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 17, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 07:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007198
    VIRIN: 260518-A-RE759-1002
    Filename: DOD_111709653
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault, by SPC Kyle Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Salaknib
    JPMRC-X
    Philippines
    air assault
    Salaknib 2026
    SK26

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