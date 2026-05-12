Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division and Philippine Army soldiers prepare for an air assault operation during the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, May 17, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 07:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007197
|VIRIN:
|260518-A-RE759-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111709649
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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