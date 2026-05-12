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    Inside Trojan Footprint 2026 with Lt. Gen. Richard E. Angle

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    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    05.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Melyssa Vazquez 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Richard E. Angle, commanding general of U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, discusses the importance of multinational interoperability and special operations readiness during Trojan Footprint 2026. Trojan Footprint is a U.S. European Command-led special operations exercise conducted across Europe to strengthen coordination and capabilities among NATO Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Melyssa Vazquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 05:49
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1007185
    VIRIN: 260507-Z-BN585-9450
    Filename: DOD_111709584
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE

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    This work, Inside Trojan Footprint 2026 with Lt. Gen. Richard E. Angle, by SSG Melyssa Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR)
    US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)
    SOFinEurope
    AlwaysTraining
    Bison2026
    trojanfootprint26

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