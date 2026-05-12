Inside Trojan Footprint 2026 with Lt. Gen. Richard E. Angle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007185" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Richard E. Angle, commanding general of U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, discusses the importance of multinational interoperability and special operations readiness during Trojan Footprint 2026. Trojan Footprint is a U.S. European Command-led special operations exercise conducted across Europe to strengthen coordination and capabilities among NATO Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Melyssa Vazquez)