Inside Trojan Footprint 2026 with Lt. Gen. Richard E. Angle

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Richard E. Angle, commanding general of U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, discusses the importance of multinational interoperability and special operations readiness during Trojan Footprint 2026. Trojan Footprint is a U.S. European Command-led special operations exercise conducted across Europe to strengthen coordination and capabilities among NATO Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Melyssa Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 05:49
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1007185
|VIRIN:
|260507-Z-BN585-9450
|Filename:
|DOD_111709584
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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