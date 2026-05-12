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    SWORD 26: Maj. General Michael Lalor, (A-roll)

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    SZCZECIN, POLAND

    05.13.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael B. Lalor, 21st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, discusses Sword 26, at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, May 14, 2026. NATO partners exercise to test the ability to war fight and sustain the fight with NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Cherise Vaught)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 06:10
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1007184
    VIRIN: 260514-F-XK392-5016
    Filename: DOD_111709544
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: SZCZECIN, PL

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    This work, SWORD 26: Maj. General Michael Lalor, (A-roll), by SrA Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    Sword 26

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