U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael B. Lalor, 21st Theater Sustainment Command commanding general, discusses Sword 26, at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, May 14, 2026. NATO partners exercise to test the ability to war fight and sustain the fight with NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Cherise Vaught)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 06:10
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1007184
|VIRIN:
|260514-F-XK392-5016
|Filename:
|DOD_111709544
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|SZCZECIN, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SWORD 26: Maj. General Michael Lalor, (A-roll), by SrA Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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