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    SWORD 26: Brigadier General Tracy Micheal (A-roll)

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    SZCZECIN, POLAND

    05.13.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Tracy Michael, 68th Theater Medical Command commander, explains the importance of NATO allies on training operations at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, May 14, 2026. The exercise tested soldiers’ ability to transport and care for large numbers of casualties using NATO casualty staging concepts. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Cherise Vaught)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 05:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1007183
    VIRIN: 260514-F-XK392-6615
    Filename: DOD_111709543
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: SZCZECIN, PL

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    This work, SWORD 26: Brigadier General Tracy Micheal (A-roll), by SrA Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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