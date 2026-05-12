U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Tracy Michael, 68th Theater Medical Command commander, explains the importance of NATO allies on training operations at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, May 14, 2026. The exercise tested soldiers’ ability to transport and care for large numbers of casualties using NATO casualty staging concepts. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Cherise Vaught)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 05:36
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1007183
|VIRIN:
|260514-F-XK392-6615
|Filename:
|DOD_111709543
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|SZCZECIN, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SWORD 26: Brigadier General Tracy Micheal (A-roll), by SrA Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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