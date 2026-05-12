SWORD 26 : Capt. Marissa Flores (A-roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007180" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Capt. Marissa Flores, medical surgical nurse, 519th Field Hospital, 30th Medical Brigade, describes operations for the practice Casualty Staging Unit (CSU) during CASEX as a part of Sword 26 training at Drawsko Combat Training Center (DCTC), Poland, May 12, 2026. Flores explains how military medics help strengthen readiness by providing care and support for troops in combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Cherise Vaught)