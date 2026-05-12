U.S. Army Capt. Marissa Flores, medical surgical nurse, 519th Field Hospital, 30th Medical Brigade, describes operations for the practice Casualty Staging Unit (CSU) during CASEX as a part of Sword 26 training at Drawsko Combat Training Center (DCTC), Poland, May 12, 2026. Flores explains how military medics help strengthen readiness by providing care and support for troops in combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Cherise Vaught)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 05:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1007180
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-XK392-1662
|Filename:
|DOD_111709540
|Length:
|00:08:01
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SWORD 26 : Capt. Marissa Flores (A-roll), by SrA Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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