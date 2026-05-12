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    SWORD 26 : Capt. Marissa Flores (A-roll)

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    POLAND

    05.11.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Capt. Marissa Flores, medical surgical nurse, 519th Field Hospital, 30th Medical Brigade, describes operations for the practice Casualty Staging Unit (CSU) during CASEX as a part of Sword 26 training at Drawsko Combat Training Center (DCTC), Poland, May 12, 2026. Flores explains how military medics help strengthen readiness by providing care and support for troops in combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Cherise Vaught)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 05:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1007180
    VIRIN: 260512-F-XK392-1662
    Filename: DOD_111709540
    Length: 00:08:01
    Location: PL

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    This work, SWORD 26 : Capt. Marissa Flores (A-roll), by SrA Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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