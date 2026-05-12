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    SWORD 26: Capt. Marissa Flores (A-Roll)

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    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    05.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Capt. Marissa Flores, 519th Hospital Center, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, medical-surgical nurse, discusses the importance of Sword 26 at Drawkso Combat Training Center, Poland, May 13, 2026. This exercise focused on establishing medical evacuation capability on German and Polish railways to move 100 stabilized casualties requiring next-level care. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 05:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1007179
    VIRIN: 260513-A-MB740-5740
    PIN: 005740
    Filename: DOD_111709532
    Length: 00:07:47
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL

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    This work, SWORD 26: Capt. Marissa Flores (A-Roll), by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CASEX
    training
    Medical
    Sword 26

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