SWORD 26 CASEX B-Roll

Soldiers assigned to the 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, practiced Casualty Staging Unit (CSU) operations and transportation to Drawsko Combat Training Center (DCTC) Rail Yard as part of Sword 26 training in DCTC, Poland, May 12 through 15, 2026. The exercise tested the unit's ability to transport and care for large numbers of casualties using NATO casualty staging concepts. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 04:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007177
|VIRIN:
|260515-A-MB740-4861
|PIN:
|004861
|Filename:
|DOD_111709512
|Length:
|00:05:09
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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