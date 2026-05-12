SWORD 26 CASEX B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007177" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, practiced Casualty Staging Unit (CSU) operations and transportation to Drawsko Combat Training Center (DCTC) Rail Yard as part of Sword 26 training in DCTC, Poland, May 12 through 15, 2026. The exercise tested the unit's ability to transport and care for large numbers of casualties using NATO casualty staging concepts. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)