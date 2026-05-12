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    SWORD 26 CASEX B-Roll

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    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    05.14.2026

    Video by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Soldiers assigned to the 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, practiced Casualty Staging Unit (CSU) operations and transportation to Drawsko Combat Training Center (DCTC) Rail Yard as part of Sword 26 training in DCTC, Poland, May 12 through 15, 2026. The exercise tested the unit's ability to transport and care for large numbers of casualties using NATO casualty staging concepts. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 04:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007177
    VIRIN: 260515-A-MB740-4861
    PIN: 004861
    Filename: DOD_111709512
    Length: 00:05:09
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL

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    This work, SWORD 26 CASEX B-Roll, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Poland
    Allies & Partners
    Medical
    Sword 26

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