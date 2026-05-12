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    SETAF-AF Gala Radio Interview

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    ITALY

    05.14.2026

    Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    AFN Vicenza

    Maj. Tim Dean from U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa and Lauren Lawrence, the Vicenza Community Club President spoke on the AFN Vicenza radio morning show on May 15, 2025, about the SETAF-AF Gala happening May 29, 2026. The Gala is an opportunity for those stationed in the Vicenza Military Community to partake in an Italian themed event and build esprit de corps within the unit. (U.S. Army video by SGT Salvador Castro

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 04:10
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1007176
    VIRIN: 260515-A-JH229-9369
    Filename: DOD_111709507
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, SETAF-AF Gala Radio Interview, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Vicenza
    AFN Vicenza
    USAG Italy
    Vicenza Community Club
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    SETAF AF

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