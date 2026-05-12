SETAF-AF Gala Radio Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007176" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Tim Dean from U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa and Lauren Lawrence, the Vicenza Community Club President spoke on the AFN Vicenza radio morning show on May 15, 2025, about the SETAF-AF Gala happening May 29, 2026. The Gala is an opportunity for those stationed in the Vicenza Military Community to partake in an Italian themed event and build esprit de corps within the unit. (U.S. Army video by SGT Salvador Castro