SETAF-AF Gala Radio Interview

Maj. Tim Dean from U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa and Lauren Lawrence, the Vicenza Community Club President spoke on the AFN Vicenza radio morning show on May 15, 2025, about the SETAF-AF Gala happening May 29, 2026. The Gala is an opportunity for those stationed in the Vicenza Military Community to partake in an Italian themed event and build esprit de corps within the unit. (U.S. Army video by SGT Salvador Castro
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 04:10
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1007176
|VIRIN:
|260515-A-JH229-9369
|Filename:
|DOD_111709507
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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