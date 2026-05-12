AFN Naples News - 30th Armed Forces Olympics

260508-N-RO855-1001 (May 8, 2026) AFN Naples video news package highlighting the 30th Armed Forces Olympics hosted on Carney Park by NSA Naples MWR Fitness. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Karris Battle)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 03:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007175
|VIRIN:
|260508-N-RO855-1001
|PIN:
|001001
|Filename:
|DOD_111709501
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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