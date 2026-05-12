(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples News - 30th Armed Forces Olympics

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.08.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Foote 

    AFN Naples

    260508-N-RO855-1001 (May 8, 2026) AFN Naples video news package highlighting the 30th Armed Forces Olympics hosted on Carney Park by NSA Naples MWR Fitness. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Karris Battle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 03:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007175
    VIRIN: 260508-N-RO855-1001
    PIN: 001001
    Filename: DOD_111709501
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples News - 30th Armed Forces Olympics, by PO2 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Armed Forces Olympics
    AFN Naples
    Naples

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video