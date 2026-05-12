CFAS Child Abuse Prevention Month & Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation Signing

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 6, 2026) – Capt. Michael Fontaine, commanding officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, signs a Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation with the Fleet and Family Support Center onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Apr. 6, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 03:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007172
|VIRIN:
|260406-N-KW172-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111709471
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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