CFAS Child Abuse Prevention Month & Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation Signing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007172" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 6, 2026) – Capt. Michael Fontaine, commanding officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, signs a Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation with the Fleet and Family Support Center onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Apr. 6, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)