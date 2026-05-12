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    CFAS Child Abuse Prevention Month & Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation Signing

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.06.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 6, 2026) – Capt. Michael Fontaine, commanding officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, signs a Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation with the Fleet and Family Support Center onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Apr. 6, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 03:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007172
    VIRIN: 260406-N-KW172-1001
    Filename: DOD_111709471
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

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    This work, CFAS Child Abuse Prevention Month & Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation Signing, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SAPR
    Proclamation
    SAAP Month
    FFSC
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo

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