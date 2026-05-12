(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    No Port Dawg is Ever Forgotten

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.13.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Air transportation specialists, also known as “Port Dawgs,” from across the tri-base area gathered for the annual Port Dawg Memorial Run hosted by the 727th Air Mobility Squadron on RAF Mildenhall, England, May 14, 2026. The event honors fallen members of the aerial port community and brings Airmen together in remembrance, resilience and camaraderie. U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Pendland, 727th Air Mobility Squadron senior enlisted leader, speaks about what it means to be a “Port Dawg” and the lasting impact and importance of memorial events like this for the air transportation community. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 03:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007171
    VIRIN: 260514-F-GK113-7244
    Filename: DOD_111709458
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No Port Dawg is Ever Forgotten, by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    air transportation
    RAF Mildenhall
    521st AMOW
    Port Dawg
    727th Air Mobility Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video