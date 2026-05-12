Air transportation specialists, also known as “Port Dawgs,” from across the tri-base area gathered for the annual Port Dawg Memorial Run hosted by the 727th Air Mobility Squadron on RAF Mildenhall, England, May 14, 2026. The event honors fallen members of the aerial port community and brings Airmen together in remembrance, resilience and camaraderie. U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Pendland, 727th Air Mobility Squadron senior enlisted leader, speaks about what it means to be a “Port Dawg” and the lasting impact and importance of memorial events like this for the air transportation community. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 03:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007171
|VIRIN:
|260514-F-GK113-7244
|Filename:
|DOD_111709458
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, No Port Dawg is Ever Forgotten, by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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