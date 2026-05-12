No Port Dawg is Ever Forgotten

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007171" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Air transportation specialists, also known as “Port Dawgs,” from across the tri-base area gathered for the annual Port Dawg Memorial Run hosted by the 727th Air Mobility Squadron on RAF Mildenhall, England, May 14, 2026. The event honors fallen members of the aerial port community and brings Airmen together in remembrance, resilience and camaraderie. U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Pendland, 727th Air Mobility Squadron senior enlisted leader, speaks about what it means to be a “Port Dawg” and the lasting impact and importance of memorial events like this for the air transportation community. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)