Sailors from Fleet Public Affairs Yokosuka participate in a beach clean-up as part of a community relations event
(US Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon).
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 01:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007169
|VIRIN:
|260511-N-NX635-6251
|Filename:
|DOD_111709395
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FLTPACEN BEACH COMREL, by PO2 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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