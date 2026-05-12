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    FLTPACEN BEACH COMREL

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    JAPAN

    05.10.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    AFN Yokosuka

    Sailors from Fleet Public Affairs Yokosuka participate in a beach clean-up as part of a community relations event
    (US Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 01:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007169
    VIRIN: 260511-N-NX635-6251
    Filename: DOD_111709395
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FLTPACEN BEACH COMREL, by PO2 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    COMREL (community relations)
    beach clean up
    japan
    AFN Yokosuka
    NPASE Yokosuka

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