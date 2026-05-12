Alpha Battery 2-1 Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training

The Alpha Battery, 2nd battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment recently conducted Tactical Combat Casualty Care training during Exercise Beverly Sentinel at Kunsan Air Base, March 11. Soldiers trained in simulated combat scenarios focused on casualty assessment, emergency medical procedures, and rapid response coordination. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Abraham Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 22:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1007166
|VIRIN:
|260311-A-RM303-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111709304
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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