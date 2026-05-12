Kunsan firefighter's emergency response

The 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters conducted emergency response procedures during Exercise Beverly Sentinel at Kunsan air base in May 2026. During the exercise, firefighters trained in simulated scenarios focused on rapid response, fire suppression, and medical procedures during contingency operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Abraham Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 22:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1007164
|VIRIN:
|260510-A-RM303-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111709280
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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