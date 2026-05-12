Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight exercise

The 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight conducted a simulated scenario training on Kunsan air base, March 8. The explosive ordnance disposal technicians responded to simulated threats and practiced procedures used to identify, assess, and neutralize hazardous devices. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Abraham Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 22:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1007160
|VIRIN:
|260308-A-RM303-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111709260
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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