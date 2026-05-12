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    Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight exercise

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    SOUTH KOREA

    03.07.2026

    Video by Pfc. Abraham Gomez 

    AFN Kunsan

    The 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight conducted a simulated scenario training on Kunsan air base, March 8. The explosive ordnance disposal technicians responded to simulated threats and practiced procedures used to identify, assess, and neutralize hazardous devices. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Abraham Gomez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 22:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1007160
    VIRIN: 260308-A-RM303-1001
    Filename: DOD_111709260
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KR

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    This work, Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight exercise, by PFC Abraham Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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