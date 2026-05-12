The 8th Fighter Wing recently conducted Exercise Beverly Sentinel on Kunsan Air Base, Feb 10. The exercise tested Airmen across multiple units through simulated scenarios focused on rapid response, accountability, and mission effectiveness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Abraham Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 22:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1007155
|VIRIN:
|260210-A-RM303-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111709229
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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