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    Preparing for the 2026 Heroes’ Boots Memorial Display

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    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.17.2026

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Soldiers assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade helped with preparations for the Heroes’ Boots Memorial Display happening next week.

    #MemorialDay #Veterans #RememberAndHonor #ArmyTeam #ArmyFamily #BeAllYouCanBe

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 19:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007152
    VIRIN: 260518-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111709059
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

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    This work, Preparing for the 2026 Heroes’ Boots Memorial Display, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Memorial Day 2017
    U.S. Army
    Camp Zama

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