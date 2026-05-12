Soldiers assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade helped with preparations for the Heroes’ Boots Memorial Display happening next week.
#MemorialDay #Veterans #RememberAndHonor #ArmyTeam #ArmyFamily #BeAllYouCanBe
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 19:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007152
|VIRIN:
|260518-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111709059
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Preparing for the 2026 Heroes’ Boots Memorial Display, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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