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    TAFDA 2026

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    TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Video by Spc. Adrian Tlapanco 

    301st Public Affairs Detachment

    The 300th Army Band performs in the 64th annual Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade in Torrance, CA, celebrating service members, veterans, and community leaders.
    #TAFDA26 #army #Band
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Adrian Tlapanco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 17:57
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1007149
    VIRIN: 260516-A-JS428-8885
    Filename: DOD_111708934
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAFDA 2026, by SPC Adrian Tlapanco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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