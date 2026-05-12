The 300th Army Band performs in the 64th annual Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade in Torrance, CA, celebrating service members, veterans, and community leaders.
#TAFDA26 #army #Band
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Adrian Tlapanco)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 17:57
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1007149
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-JS428-8885
|Filename:
|DOD_111708934
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TAFDA 2026, by SPC Adrian Tlapanco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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