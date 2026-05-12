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    U.S. Army Soldiers and British paratroopers from the U.K. Parachute Regiment participate in Project Flytrap

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    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    05.16.2026

    Video by Sgt. Max Elliott 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Soldiers and British paratroopers from the U.K. Parachute Regiment participate in Project Flytrap, a counter-unmanned aerial system exercise designed to evaluate emerging technologies and develop tactics, techniques and procedures for defeating drone threats on the modern battlefield, at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 15, 2026. Project Flytrap directly supports the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative by evaluating scalable counter-drone solutions that can integrate into NATO's existing air defense networks. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will conduct Project Flytrap as part of a series of linked exercises, including Sword 26, Saber Strike, Immediate Response and Swift Response, which transform experimentation into capability. During Project Flytrap, Soldiers integrate counter-unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Max Elliott)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 14:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007143
    VIRIN: 260517-A-ZT835-3791
    Filename: DOD_111708705
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: PABRADE, LT

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    VCorps
    SaberStrike
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeAfricaInnovation
    Sword26
    196Sharpshooters

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