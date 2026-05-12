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    B-roll: CJTF Lion uses AI-enhanced systems at African Lion 26

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    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    05.01.2026

    Video by Maj. Brian Andries 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    The combined joint task force tracks and monitors tactical exercise activities across Tan-Tan and Tifnit in real-time using various integrated, artificial intelligence-enhanced systems at Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco, May 2, 2026. The exercise emphasized the sharing of information with allied and partner forces by utilizing an unclassified network and building an open-source common operational picture, thereby training U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) ability as a cutting-edge joint task force.

    AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by SETAF-AF from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army video by Brian Andries)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 08:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007132
    VIRIN: 260502-A-MG761-6371
    Filename: DOD_111708413
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: AGADIR, MA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    This work, B-roll: CJTF Lion uses AI-enhanced systems at African Lion 26, by MAJ Brian Andries, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AfricanLion
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