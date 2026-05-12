B-roll: CJTF Lion uses AI-enhanced systems at African Lion 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007132" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The combined joint task force tracks and monitors tactical exercise activities across Tan-Tan and Tifnit in real-time using various integrated, artificial intelligence-enhanced systems at Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco, May 2, 2026. The exercise emphasized the sharing of information with allied and partner forces by utilizing an unclassified network and building an open-source common operational picture, thereby training U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) ability as a cutting-edge joint task force.



AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by SETAF-AF from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Army video by Brian Andries)