Trojan Footprint 26 Joint Aerial Delivery Exercise

Green Berets with U.S. Army 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Greek Special Operations Forces conduct static line jumps out of a C-130 aircraft during a nighttime joint aerial delivery exercise during Trojan Footprint 26 over the Gulf of Elefsina, Greece, May 16, 2026. Exercise Trojan Footprint is a multi-national, joint-combined exercise that provides an opportunity to test the capabilities and interoperability of the Special Operations Forces elements of NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Skylin Simpson)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 06:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007128
|VIRIN:
|260516-Z-OJ073-9845
|PIN:
|100226
|Filename:
|DOD_111708370
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|GULF OF ELEFSINA, GR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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