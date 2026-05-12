Trojan Footprint 26 Joint Aerial Delivery Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007128" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Green Berets with U.S. Army 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Greek Special Operations Forces conduct static line jumps out of a C-130 aircraft during a nighttime joint aerial delivery exercise during Trojan Footprint 26 over the Gulf of Elefsina, Greece, May 16, 2026. Exercise Trojan Footprint is a multi-national, joint-combined exercise that provides an opportunity to test the capabilities and interoperability of the Special Operations Forces elements of NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Skylin Simpson)