Trojan Footprint 26 Joint Aerial Delivery Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007126" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Green Berets with U.S. Army 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Greek Special Operations Forces watch as a combat expendable platform and two combat rubber rating crafts, weighing 2,900 pounds, are dropped from a C-130 aircraft at a night joint aerial delivery exercise during Trojan Footprint 26 over the Gulf of Elefsina, Greece, May 16, 2026. Exercise Trojan Footprint a multi-national, joint-combined exercise provides an opportunity to test the capabilities and interoperability of NATO and partner Special Operations Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Skylin Simpson)