Trojan Footprint 26 Joint Aerial Delivery Exercise

Green Berets with U.S. Army 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Greek Special Operations Forces watch as a combat expendable platform and two combat rubber rating crafts, weighing 2,900 pounds, are dropped from a C-130 aircraft at a night joint aerial delivery exercise during Trojan Footprint 26 over the Gulf of Elefsina, Greece, May 16, 2026. Exercise Trojan Footprint a multi-national, joint-combined exercise provides an opportunity to test the capabilities and interoperability of NATO and partner Special Operations Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Skylin Simpson)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 05:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007126
|VIRIN:
|260516-Z-OJ073-7431
|PIN:
|100126
|Filename:
|DOD_111708354
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|GULF OF ELEFSINA, GR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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