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    Trojan Footprint 26 Joint Aerial Delivery Exercise

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    GULF OF ELEFSINA, GREECE

    05.16.2026

    Video by Spc. Skylin Simpson 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Green Berets with U.S. Army 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and Greek Special Operations Forces watch as a combat expendable platform and two combat rubber rating crafts, weighing 2,900 pounds, are dropped from a C-130 aircraft at a night joint aerial delivery exercise during Trojan Footprint 26 over the Gulf of Elefsina, Greece, May 16, 2026. Exercise Trojan Footprint a multi-national, joint-combined exercise provides an opportunity to test the capabilities and interoperability of NATO and partner Special Operations Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Skylin Simpson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 05:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007126
    VIRIN: 260516-Z-OJ073-7431
    PIN: 100126
    Filename: DOD_111708354
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: GULF OF ELEFSINA, GR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Trojan Footprint 26 Joint Aerial Delivery Exercise, by SPC Skylin Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    20th Special Forces Group
    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe
    NATO
    Bison2026
    TrojanFootprint26

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